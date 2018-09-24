A-State volleyball rallies to beat South Alabama for 8th straight win

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State volleyball team entered Sunday on a seven game winning streak looking to make it eight as they hosted conference foe South Alabama. The Jaguars won the first two sets of the match, but the Red Wolves rallied to win the next three sets en route to their 8th straight win. Carlisa May had 29 kills and 8 digs in the win. Arkansas State improves to 10-5 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt. Next up, they are at UT-Arlington on Friday.