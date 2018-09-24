Anderson pleased with defensive effort in win over UNLV

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football improved to 3-1 on the season after a 27-20 win on Saturday night against UNLV. One of the storylines coming away from the contest was the play of the Red Wolves defense. They allowed 333 total yards in the game, only 23 of which were through the air. The unit for a second straight week forced four turnovers in the winning effort. Two of which were interceptions from defensive back Jerry Jacobs. Head coach Blake Anderson shared some of his thoughts about the play of the defense during his post game press conference on Saturday night.