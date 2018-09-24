Day of remembrance held for homicide victims

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - This year in Little Rock there have been 26 homicides. Each one has a family that mourns.
A non-profit support group, started years ago, came together this past weekend for a day of remembrance.
Parents of Murdered Children holds meetings, accompanies families to trials, and provides other services for those affected by violent crime.
On Saturday, photos of loved ones lost to homicides lined the walls of the Arkansas State Capitol.
KATV-TV spoke with North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman who spoke at the event.
“Me, personally, I’ve never been a family member of a murder victim, but I know from having such a strong relationship with so many members of the community that it hurts them,” said Norman.
The pain of losing a child, parent or close friend through violence is a pain not many endure.
But for those who do, being able to help others going through the same thing makes a difference.
