Eggs may be good for you after all, doctors say

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) - We’ve heard that eggs are high in cholesterol, but they’re also high in protein. Eggs are also rich in selenium, vitamins zinc and iron.
Family physician Christine Le says those with heart problems, strokes, and high cholesterol should avoid whole ones. Instead, she says you should opt for the whites.
A few slices of bacon will exceed your daily allotment of sodium, which is a big concern for people with high blood pressure.
Waffles or white bread toast can contribute to the risk of diabetes, heart attacks and strokes.
“With the toast, unfortunately one in four Americans is diabetic. So, a lot of the refined starches, meaning white toast or waffles, actually could cause their sugars to get higher so that may be less healthy for them than the eggs,” she said.
While the entire egg is fine for healthy people to consume daily, more than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white, along with Vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat and cholesterol than the yolk.
Dr. Le says you can even eat two egg whites per day, every day, to get good benefits.
For more information on ways eggs affect your health, click here.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.