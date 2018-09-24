FDA disputes study connecting breast implants and certain diseases

NBC (KAIT) - The Food and Drug Administration disputed a recent study that suggested women with silicone breast implants are at a higher risk for certain rare diseases.
The FDA cited methodology problems with the study that connects breast implants with certain diseases. The agency also called a meeting for next year to review all available data.
The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston conducted the study. They said they have found silicone breast implants are associated with an increased risk of some rare diseases and cancers. Included in the study were lupus, Sjogren’s, and autoimmune diseases that have previously been shown.
Dr. Mark Clemens reviewed data from women with smooth, silicone implants from two manufacturers. The two were the only companies in existence where data was available at the time of the study. He agreed with the the FDA that the implants are safe. However, according to the study, one group of patients had illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis and melanoma twice as frequently as the general population.
“Silicone implants were associated with common diseases and some rare diseases. It wasn’t possible to say who was most at risk but this is important information for physicians to know,” said Dr. Clemens.
Dr. Clemens said if a doctor does run into one of these very rare occurrences, with this information, they can anticipate it and plan for the next step.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.