Have we reached peak pumpkin spice?
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 24, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:08 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The autumn equinox began Saturday, Sept. 22, and we can think of no better way to celebrate fall’s arrival than pumpkin spice ice cream.

Blue Bell Ice Cream unveiled its new seasonal flavor on Twitter Monday: spiced pumpkin pecan.

Described as pumpkin ice cream with sugar-coated pecans with a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce, this could be a welcome addition to all those lattes.

Speaking of pumpkin spice, do you think we’re overdoing it?

Starbucks started the trend with its coffee…

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Source: Starbucks) (Starbucks)

Now it seems everybody is getting in on the action.

From pumpkin spiced Cheerios

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios (Source: General Mills) (General Mills)

To pumpkin spiced butter spread

Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter Spread (Source: Land o Lakes) (Land o Lakes)

There’s even pumpkin spiced dog treats

Pumpkin Spice Flavor Dental Treats (Source: Greenies) (Greenies)

And pumpkin spiced cheese..

Pumpkin Spice Gouda (Source: Beemster Cheese) (Beemster Cheese)

Thankfully, Snopes says those pics of Oscar Mayer pumpkin spiced bologna you’ve seen on social media are bogus:

Pumpkin Spice Bologna (Source: Snopes) (Snopes)

What do you think? Have we reached peak pumpkin spice?

