JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The autumn equinox began Saturday, Sept. 22, and we can think of no better way to celebrate fall’s arrival than pumpkin spice ice cream.
Blue Bell Ice Cream unveiled its new seasonal flavor on Twitter Monday: spiced pumpkin pecan.
Described as pumpkin ice cream with sugar-coated pecans with a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce, this could be a welcome addition to all those lattes.
Speaking of pumpkin spice, do you think we’re overdoing it?
Starbucks started the trend with its coffee…
Now it seems everybody is getting in on the action.
From pumpkin spiced Cheerios…
To pumpkin spiced butter spread…
There’s even pumpkin spiced dog treats…
And pumpkin spiced cheese..
Thankfully, Snopes says those pics of Oscar Mayer pumpkin spiced bologna you’ve seen on social media are bogus:
What do you think? Have we reached peak pumpkin spice?
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.