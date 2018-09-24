Highway commission approves Greene County road improvements

Highway commission approves Greene County road improvements
(Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 24, 2018 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:15 PM

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Monday that the state highway commission approved a bid to improve a Greene County road.

Sugg Construction, Inc. of Jonesboro won $586,440.03 contract to resurface approximately 2 miles of County Roads 810 and 26, and approximately two miles of County Road 48 near Paragould.

Construction should begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, ArDOT stated in a news release.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.