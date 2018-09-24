Jury selection set to begin in Jessica Chambers retrial

PANOLA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Jury selection is expected to start today in the retrial of Quinton Tellis -- the man accused of burning Jessica Chambers alive in Panola County.
Jurors from another county will be used this time due to the widespread publicity of the case.
Chambers was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi in December of 2014.
She later died at a hospital with burns to 98 percent of her body.
Prosecutors indicted 29-year-old Quinton Tellis 14 months later.
He was an acquaintance of Chambers, but he has maintained his innocence.
Jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first trial last October forcing the judge to declare a mistrial.
This summer, district attorney John Champion was accused of trying to pressure another man who’s in jail to testify against Tellis. The judge ruled that there was no evidence of any professional misconduct on Champion’s part.
In the last few days, Chambers' mom told People Magazine she remains hopeful that there will be justice for her daughter as the new trial gets underway today.
