Lightning causes power outages in Poplar Bluff, MO
By Marsha Heller | September 24, 2018 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 12:37 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Fierce lightning from morning storms on Monday, Sept. 24 knocked out power to some Poplar Bluff customers.

According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, lightning strikes caused a surge of outages and alarms when a storm passed through the area.

Chief Stucker says the storm did not cause any major problems.

There was a report of a home hit by a lightning strike, but after fire crews investigated, Chief Stucker reports nothing was found.

Chief Stucker told us there was a lot of rain with storm, but there were not any flooding issues.

