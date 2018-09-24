Lightning causes power outages in Poplar Bluff, MO

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Fierce lightning from morning storms on Monday, Sept. 24 knocked out power to some Poplar Bluff customers.
According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, lightning strikes caused a surge of outages and alarms when a storm passed through the area.
Chief Stucker says the storm did not cause any major problems.
There was a report of a home hit by a lightning strike, but after fire crews investigated, Chief Stucker reports nothing was found.
Chief Stucker told us there was a lot of rain with storm, but there were not any flooding issues.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.