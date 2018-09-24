MO AG Hawyley: Court should not dismiss Duck Boat case

“The Attorney General’s petition focuses on the Defendants’ egregiously fraudulent, misleading, and deceptive trade practices that led directly to the deaths of seventeen people, including five children and seven senior citizens. In committing such outrageous actions of deceit, misleading statements, fraudulent concealment, and unfair trade practices in connection with commercial operations, Defendants are not subject to regulation and oversight of the U.S. Coast Guard. Their misconduct is regulated by the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and subject to the oversight of the Missouri Attorney General."

State’s Opposition the Motion to Dismiss