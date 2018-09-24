Motorcyclist killed in crash

September 24, 2018

MIDWAY, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas man died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash.

The incident, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Whispering Pines Lane in Midway.

Witnesses said they saw Michael Antonucci, 53, traveling north on a 250cc Yamaha dirt bike without headlamps.

The bike then left the road, Montgomery said, and crashed into a pile of rocks and some trees.

Antonucci was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

