Power outage reported in Clay, Greene Counties

Power outage reported in Clay, Greene Counties
Power outage in Greene and Clay Counties (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 24, 2018 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:27 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Nearly 1,800 Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation customers are starting the week without power.

The Gainesville Substation that feed Lafe, Oak Grove, and those who live along Highway 34 is out.

Crews are on the way to fix the problem, according to a social media post from the CECC.

According to the co-op, the outage affects 1,776 members in Greene County and five in Clay.

Those who are without power are encouraged to call CECC at 1-888-771-7772.

Outage out of the Gainesville Substation that feeds Lafe, Oak Grove, and Hwy 34. Service men are on the way. If you are...

Posted by Craighead Electric Cooperative on Monday, September 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.