Power outage reported in Clay, Greene Counties

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Nearly 1,800 Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation customers are starting the week without power.
The Gainesville Substation that feed Lafe, Oak Grove, and those who live along Highway 34 is out.
Crews are on the way to fix the problem, according to a social media post from the CECC.
According to the co-op, the outage affects 1,776 members in Greene County and five in Clay.
Those who are without power are encouraged to call CECC at 1-888-771-7772.
