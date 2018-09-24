Ryan’s closed in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Ryan’s restaurant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri officially closed its doors for business on Sunday September 23.
Management said business demands led to its decision, and its closing is not a reflection of its management or employees.
“We appreciate the community’s patronage and hope to serve you at one of our locations in the future,” Ryan’s management said in a statement.
According to the Ryan’s website, the location in Poplar Bluff was the last in Missouri. A Home Town Buffet is still open in Bridgeton.
