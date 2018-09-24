Ryan’s closed in Poplar Bluff

The Ryan's location in Poplar Bluff (not pictured) closed its doors on Sunday. (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
By Isabelle Hanson | September 24, 2018 at 12:52 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:21 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Ryan’s restaurant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri officially closed its doors for business on Sunday September 23.

Management said business demands led to its decision, and its closing is not a reflection of its management or employees.

“We appreciate the community’s patronage and hope to serve you at one of our locations in the future,” Ryan’s management said in a statement.

According to the Ryan’s website, the location in Poplar Bluff was the last in Missouri. A Home Town Buffet is still open in Bridgeton.

