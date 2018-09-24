School uses DQ donation to purchase classroom furniture

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Students at the Microsociety Magnet School in Jonesboro are chilling and learning in some new desks, thanks to a local restaurant.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill of Jonesboro donated $3,344.17 to the school last month to purchase new classroom furniture.
Anand Patel, who owns the two DQ restaurants located on Johnson Avenue and West Highland, said he wants the kids to learn in a “calm environment that nurtures their emotions and unlocks their potential.”
“Education is an important initiative for us,” Patel added. “We will continue to partner with teachers and do what we can to help raise funds. We strongly believe that early education is the key to a successful life.”
