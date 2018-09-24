Sept. 24, 2018: Murder suspect due in court; more rain expected

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Grab an umbrella! More rain is on the way this Monday, Sept. 24.
Today's forecast: Unsettled weather will continue across the Mid-South through at least midweek.
A couple of cold fronts will move through the area and keep healthy chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
Another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall can be expected through Wednesday.
The Mid-South will start to dry out by late in the week as high pressure settles over the region.
Temperatures will remain near normal with highs generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 60s.
Homicide suspect to appear in court: Billy Allen Combs of Harrisburg, accused of shooting and killing Brett Michael Smith on Friday night, is due in court today. An update coming up on Good Morning Region 8 at 6.
New theater coming to Greensborough Village: Malco Theatres, Inc. of Memphis announced it will build its newest VIP Theatre in Greensborough Village, a 200-acre mixed-use master planned community located in Jonesboro.
School bus driver fired after allegedly letting students drive bus: A woman is looking for a new job after video posted online appeared to show her allowing three students (11, 13, and 17 years old) take turns driving a school bus. See the video for yourself coming up at 6.
