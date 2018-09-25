Amanda Hanson is an anchor for NBC Region 8 at 6:30 and Region 8 News at 10. She's a Memphis native with a love for hiking, cooking, and spending time with her dog Asher.
Amanda is no stranger to Region 8; she started as a multimedia journalist at KAIT in 2010, working her way up to 10 pm co-anchor and eventually an anchor for Good Morning Region 8.
Her career in broadcast began at the age of 20 as a weekend DJ and promotional team member at WHBQ-FM in Memphis, TN. She eventually found her way into television as a part-time video editor and sports multimedia journalist at WREG, the CBS affiliate in Memphis, TN.
Prior to her return to Region 8, Amanda was a reporter and weekend evening anchor at KFVS, the Raycom Media affiliate in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Amanda is now excited to return to an area and community so close to her heart.
Feel free to message her with any story ideas you may have.
Email Amanda at ahanson@kait8.com, follow on Twitter @Ahansonkait and Facebook (Amanda Hanson KAIT)
