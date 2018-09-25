Chase Davis joined the Region 8 News Team in September of 2018.
Chase was born and raised in Ocoee, Florida, a suburb of the Orlando area. He later moved to Swainsboro, Georgia in 2008.
Chase attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, and graduated with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies with focuses in journalism and writing.
Chase loyally supports his hometown Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Magic, as well as the Atlanta Braves and his alma mater Georgia Southern.
