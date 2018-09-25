City’s Landscape Ordinance Advisory Panel meets for first time

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s Landscape Ordinance Advisory Panel met for the first time Tuesday to sort through a proposed city ordinance.
The proposed ordinance is designed to provide more green space and tree preservation throughout the city. A copy of the proposal can be found here.
Last week, the city council delayed a vote on the third reading for 60 days, giving the panel more time to sort through concerns and make changes.
The panel is made up of architects, developers, and citizens. The group discussed two parts of the ordinance, which are landscaping provisions and tree preservation throughout Jonesboro.
The panel came across a speed bump when discussing the tree preservation portion.
“We were able to resolve the issue of what the tree preservation portion of it meant, what that applied to,” said Bill Reznicek, Jonesboro’s chief operation officer. “I think there was some confusion on that. So, we have our work set out for us on that, possibly separate from the landscape piece of it. But in the end the goal is to bring that back to the council as one recommendation for an amendment to the ordinance that’s currently sitting before the council.”
Reznicek said the goal is improve Jonesboro.
“The importance of the work that we are doing here is ultimately going to determine the aesthetic appeal of different areas in Jonesboro, I think it's going to help in our management like storm water runoff which is an issue,” said Reznicek.
The group plans to meet again in the following week.
