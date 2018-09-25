Cook named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The PGA Tour and Fed Ex Cup playoffs wrapped up on Sunday and now nominees are rolling in for the various season awards. Jonesboro native and former Arkansas Razorback Austin Cook has been announced as one of the nominees for the Rookie of the Year award. Cook won earlier this year at the RSM Classic. He also finished 38th in the FedEx Cup and posted three top ten finishes while making the cut 24 times. The winners of the awards will be announced at a later date.