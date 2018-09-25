Diana Davis presents Region 8 News at Midday, then anchors the Region 8 News at 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts.
A native of Raytown, Missouri, Diana attended the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications. She graduated K.U. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Those early years found her gaining broadcast experience as an intern at KCMO Radio 81, Lawrence Sunflower Cable and eventually work as a general assignments reporter/anchor for WIBW-TV in Topeka, Kansas. Diana joined the staff of KAIT as co-anchor of the 6 & 10 p.m. newscasts in 1989.
An Emmy award-winning journalist, Diana has received recognition from the Arkansas Associated Press, the Jonesboro Classroom Teachers Association, the American Cancer Society, the Arkansas Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill and was recently named as one of AY Magazine's Most Powerful Women of Arkansas of 2014.
Medical reporting is a central focus for Diana. She has taken us into the operating room several times for stories on procedures like open heart surgery and also highlighted instances where people were heartless. She and a photographer surprised would-be thieves as they attempted to steal from a charity's donation bin. Diana has unraveled red tape crippling Arkansas' adoption program. That report led to top-level DHS officials answering for their actions in front of lawmakers. Twenty-five years of reporting and she still finds new stories of inspiration and investigates abuse.
A dedicated volunteer, Diana works every year to coordinate KAIT's effort, along with the United Way of Greater Jonesboro, Jonesboro Radio Group and CRDC, to gather school supplies for children in need as part of "Stuff the Bus." Diana has served on the executive boards of the Foundation of Arts, CASA, the March of Dimes and National Youth Sports at ASU, the Literacy League of Craighead County, the Society of Professional Journalists, National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, Ryan White Consortium for District V and is a life member of Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro.
Diana is the mother of two children. Destiny is a 19-year-old sophomore communications major at Arkansas State University. Nine-year-old Will is a fourth grader at Jonesboro’s Visual & Performing Arts Magnet School.
