District respond to threat made to Marked Tree High School

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - Marked Tree School District officials and police officers responded Monday to a threat made against the high school.
In a Facebook post, the district said as soon as they were aware of the threat, they began their protocols and procedures for that kind of situation.
The student in question was quickly separated from the rest of the student body and police were notified.
The post said staff at the school and police acted quickly and removed the student from campus.
No students were in harm’s way, according to the post.
The district said they take every threat, whether it is credible or not, seriously.
The situation will be handled according to the student handbook, the school district said.
