Doctors share how to find the right running shoes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Picking the right shoe is not easy. Doctors looked at several factors and qualities that come with choosing the right running shoe in order to avoid future injury.
Determining how a person runs, or how they wear out the bottoms of their shoes, could save joints from injury.
Dr. Oladapo Alade, orthopedic surgeon, says the key to finding the perfect pair is to read the bottom tread of the current pair.
“Like when you read the tread on a tire, if a tire is wearing unevenly, that means there’s something going on with the alignment. It’s the same thing with the foot, and looking at the shoe," said Dr. Alade. “If you’re someone who’s wearing out the lateral side of the shoe, the outer border of the shoe, that means you tend to be a higher arched individual.”
In other words, Dr. Alade said if a person runs running with their ankle rolling outward, they’ll want a shoe that’s flexible on the inside. Shoes with stiff arches are not pushing feet more to the outside, and instead to a neutral position. Neutral is the goal. A straightforward running gate helps avoid injuries to the feet, knees and back.
If a person already runs in a neutral position, meaning you evenly wear out the bottoms of your shoes, they can opt for all-around flexible, less rigid running shoes.
"Not a lot of rigidity because if you have any sort of normal or even higher arch, you don't need something that's very stiff in the middle. The middle of your foot is already stiff," said Dr. Alade.
If a runner believes their ankle rolls inward, they'll want to search for something stiffer. Their goal is to find a shoe with a wide, dense support under the arch.
“Those soles are going to be extremely thick, because the sole is providing a lot of arch support and they’re much more rigid in the middle of the shoe,” said Dr. Alade.
Those playing tennis, basketball, or sports involving lateral movement will need different kinds of shoes that can also protect the ankles. Good shoes are an investment in joint health. They can cost around $100, but that should last hundreds of miles.
