Fluff Dog appeals to your softer side

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – Fluff Dog earned his name because his fur is different than that of his siblings.
"Fluff Dog is one of three and the other two are smooth - while this guy is fluffy," Kristie Grotheer, a Northeast Arkansas Humane Society volunteer explained on Region 8 News Midday.
"So they have just kind of nicknamed him 'Fluff Dog,'" Grotheer said.
The 6-month-old Lab Mix sat quietly, head down on the table with a blue bandana around his neck.
"He will be neutered and have his shots and be microchipped and all that before he is adopted," Grotheer said. "Look at how calm he is. He has just been sitting on our laps."
Grotheer spoke to the critical need at NEAHS right now.
"They are full to the max right now," Grotheer pointed out. "They can't take one more cat or one more dog. But, they are really low on any kind of food."
"We're in need of a few things at the shelter," Kelly Ford, NEAHS office manager said. "We have a food pantry that we're really running low on. We take any kind of dog and cat food, kitty litter, laundry detergent, bleach, paper towels, wet wipes, etc. We're full at the shelter and not taking any dogs or cats at the moments. It was a rather heavy kitten season, and then we're getting so many strays that our kennels are full."
Adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $160. Cats and kittens are $50. The cost includes spay and neuter, microchipping, Rabies vaccine and all other vaccinations that are good for one year.
To find out more about NEAHS, call (870) 932-5185.
