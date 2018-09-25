Fluff Dog appeals to your softer side

"We're in need of a few things at the shelter," Kelly Ford, NEAHS office manager said. "We have a food pantry that we're really running low on. We take any kind of dog and cat food, kitty litter, laundry detergent, bleach, paper towels, wet wipes, etc. We're full at the shelter and not taking any dogs or cats at the moments. It was a rather heavy kitten season, and then we're getting so many strays that our kennels are full."