GMR8 Tuesday’s Foxhole with Trey & Jim

September 25, 2018

CHIMBOTE, PERU (KAIT/NBC News) - Two penguins now have a new home after they were rescued in Peru.

A woman said she saw the penguins near an irrigation ditch and took them to a relative’s house, but the birds wouldn’t eat and she became worried and called police.

Officers quickly took to the birds and began feeding them.

They were named “Cabo” and “Kowalski” after a pair of penguins in the children’s movie “Madagascar.”

The penguins will now be turned over to Peruvian wildlife officers.

