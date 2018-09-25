GMR8 Tuesday’s Foxhole with Trey & Jim

CHIMBOTE, PERU (KAIT/NBC News) - Two penguins now have a new home after they were rescued in Peru.
A woman said she saw the penguins near an irrigation ditch and took them to a relative’s house, but the birds wouldn’t eat and she became worried and called police.
Officers quickly took to the birds and began feeding them.
They were named “Cabo” and “Kowalski” after a pair of penguins in the children’s movie “Madagascar.”
The penguins will now be turned over to Peruvian wildlife officers.
