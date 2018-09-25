Katie Woodall is from the small town of Bauxite, AR. She graduated from Bauxite High School in 2013 and moved to Jonesboro, where she found her love of telling stories at Arkansas State University. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism in May of 2018.
Katie interned with Region 8 in the summer of 2017 and is very excited to be joining the Region 8 News Team.
In her down time, Katie loves spending time with her family and friends, going to Craighead Park with her dog Jax, and travelling.
If you have any story ideas you want to share with Katie, let her know at kwoodall@kait8.com.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.