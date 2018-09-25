Matthew Schwartz joined the KAIT team in July of 2018. He previously spent two years at WVVA-TV in Bluefield, WV as the Weekend Sports Anchor/MMJ and now is happy to call Jonesboro his new home.
A native of Richmond, VA, Matthew was born and raised in ACC country, but headed to the Mid-South for college. Matthew is a 2014 graduate from the University of Memphis. While in the Bluff City Matthew interned and worked at various media outlets, including WMC-TV in production just upon graduation.
During his free time, Matthew is still engaged in the sports world. Whether it be rooting on his Tigers, Nationals, or Redskins. You can probably also find him around the area searching for the best local restaurants. So if you have a suggestion, don’t hesitate to reach out!
To contact Matthew for any story ideas or just to say hello, email him at mschwartz@kait8.com and on Twitter @mattschwartztv.
