Missouri high school band director accused of sexual contact with students

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A New Madrid County Central High School band director is accused of sexually touching students.
Ryan Mitchell Blocker, 34, of Lilbourn, Mo., was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact with a student and sexual contact with a student by teacher.
Authorities were notified by New Madrid County School District leaders after several students reported they were touched in a sexual manner by Blocker, the band director.
An officer met with the school district leaders, was given written statements from some of the female students and a list of contact information for potential victims. The officer then contacted the parents of the potential victims and scheduled interviews.
During one interview, a 14-year-old female student told officers she was in the band room being fitted for a uniform when the band director, Ryan Blocker, touched her. She told officers she jumped back and told him to stop, which he did. The student said it was only her, Blocker and one other female student in the room.
Another student claimed in an interview that Blocker looked down her shirt, and that while she was being fitted for a uniform, he checked the tightness of the uniform and “groped” her above her clothes. According to court documents, the student said she asked the boys in band they told her Blocker does not fit them in that manner.
According to court documents, several other interviews with female students included reports of him touching them over their clothes inappropriately. He’s also accused of throwing erasers at a female student’s butt and then wiping the chalk off with his hand.
While interviewing Dr. Sam Duncan, the superintendent for the New Madrid County School District, court documents state Duncan told officers Blocker has been counseled and reprimanded in the past for inappropriate touching of female students and inappropriate contact on social media with female students.
Blocker was arrested at his home in Lilbourn on Tuesday afternoon and was being held on a $50,000 bond. As of Tuesday evening, he bonded out. A court date was scheduled for October 1 at 9 a.m.
