Motorcycle rally helping family displaced

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT/KNWA) - Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the Carolina, destroying homes and displacing families.
According to Fayetteville NBC affiliate KNWA, Desiree and Ryan Stroad, along with three young children, evacuated to Fayetteville from Jacksonville, NC to escape the storm.
While the family waits to go home, an motorcycle rally is opening their arms to help out.
"It fits right in to our tenant of benefiting the women, children, and the underserved in Northwest Arkansas, and these people are willing to jump in and help out and try to recover their family financially from a disaster like this," Tommy Sisemore, Executive Director for Bikes, Blues, and BBQ said.
Ryan Stroad will be working part-time for Bikes, Blues and BBQ.
The Stroad family hopes to make their way home on Oct. 1.
