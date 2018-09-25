Nursing students sharpen skills with virtual reality

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Virtual reality is offering invaluable experiences to some Texas nursing students.
A newly-expanded simulation lab provides new opportunities for nursing students, where clinical, real-life settings may be lacking.
Ongoing research at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing finds students who get extensive experience in simulation may perform better than peers who don't.
Doctor Kelly Rossler guides students through this low-cost technology to build muscle memory for routine, vital procedures.
It's high-tech training for the next generation of nurses helping to fill a critical gap.
“We’re hoping to find, and what we are seeing, as we are looking at new nurses who can go out and they are able to communicate as any professional team members,” Dr. Rossler said. “They have confidence in going into a clinical setting and their practice setting to be a member of that new team that they have entered into.”
Hands-on learning has become invaluable at Baylor’s LHSN, which just doubled the size of its simulation center.
The school is designing a birthing suite, an operating room, and a home health setting.
