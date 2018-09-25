Overturned truck shuts down Highway 25

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Lawrence County officials say it will take them hours to reopen Highway 25 following an early morning crash.
A semi-truck overturned on the highway near Lake Charles State Park, according to a sheriff’s office dispatch operator.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday, shutting down the roadway.
At least one person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. No word on the extent of the injuries or if the person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say it will take “several hours” before they can clear the scene.
