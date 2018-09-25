Paragould Police Department to get 7 new vehicles

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is approved to receive seven new police vehicles soon.
Mayor Mike Gaskill told Region 8 News that the department brought up the issue several weeks ago, hoping to get approval for a bid price.
The City Council approved the original bid price for the new cars in a previous meeting, but the vehicles would not come with rear air conditioning.
The council passed a resolution at Monday night’s meeting to increase the amount of money budgeted for the purchase.
The increase will allow for rear air conditioning to be installed before the department receives the cars.
Mayor Gaskill said this is not the first time the council has approved an increase like this.
“We;ve been doing this for several years because the first year we got those [new police cars] and they did not have that.” said Gaskill, “Then we had to come back and get the council to approve the additional money and we had to take them somewhere else. This way it’ll be done before we ever get to them.”
Mayor Gaskill said that the new cars have been put on the 2018 and 2019 budgets, just in case they don’t get the cars before the end of the year.
If the cars come in this year, they will be removed from the 2019 budget.
