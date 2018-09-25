Paragould receives good news from 2017 audit

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Paragould City Council went over the 2017 audit in Monday’s City Council meeting.
According to Mayor Mike Gaskill, everything on the audit came out great, with no issues.
Almost every department that was audited for the city was in substantial compliance with Arkansas fiscal and financial laws.
The only thing Mayor Gaskill brought attention to in the meeting was how a bid process was handled involving a bill for the equipment in the town’s new 911 dispatch center.
All of the equipment was passed on one bill, which exceeded $20,000.
Mayor Gaskill emphasized that the council did approve the money that was spent on the equipment, the only problem was not approving a resolution.
He said he brought the issue to the council’s attention to make sure it does not happen in future meetings.
