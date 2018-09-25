President Trump to hold rally in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - President Donald Trump will make a visit to the Mid-South next month.
According to the president’s website, he will hold a rally at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on Oct. 2.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for general admission. The rally will start at 7 p.m.
This is the fourth rally that President Trump has held in Mississippi and the first rally in Southaven since he first began his race for president in June 2015.
