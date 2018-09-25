Shelby Smithson

Shelby is originally from the Bluegrass State. She grew up in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she discovered her love of writing.
Shelby graduated from Murray State University with a Bachelors degree in TV Production, minoring in Journalism. While in school, Shelby worked as a reporter/co-host for Murray State's video magazine, Roundabout U. She also spent a summer as an intern at WPSD in Paducah, Kentucky.
Shelby was excited to accept the position of reporter/producer at KAIT.
Shelby and her dog, Blue, are happy to call Region 8 their new home. If you have a story idea, email her at ssmithson@kait8.com
