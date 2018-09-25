Sheriff’s office, ASP investigating fatal shooting

MAYNARD, AR (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has asked Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation of a fatal shooting.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a 911 call regarding shots fired into a residence in Maynard.
When deputies arrived they found a woman, who has not been formally identified, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The woman’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.
According to a news release from Sheriff Gary Tribble, the ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been called to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this shooting, should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-892-8888.
