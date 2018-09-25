UAMS Center on Aging offering help during open enrollment

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Open enrollment for health insurance begins Oct. 15.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Center on Aging-Northeast will once again provide assistance to Medicare participants with their prescription drug plans.
Anyone needing help joining or switching Medicare drug and health plans, should call Cynthia Abel at 870-207-7595 or 800-745-0557 to set up an appointment.
The center is located at 303 E. Matthews, across from St. Bernards Hospital.
The open enrollment period ends Dec. 7.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.