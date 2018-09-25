Vehicle break-ins could be connected regionally

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - A vehicle break-in in Newport could be connected to other break-ins around the area.
According to Detective Shannon Webb with the Newport Police Department, police got a report about a gray 4-door SUV pulling up to Under the Rainbow Preschool and stealing a purse out of a woman’s car.
Upon further investigation, Webb said that same vehicle has been involved in other areas, including Jonesboro and Searcy.
Newport PD is working with other agencies to find the person responsible.
Webb told Region 8 news that this seems more involved than just a purse-snatching.
Region 8 News is continuing to follow this story and will bring new information as it becomes available.
