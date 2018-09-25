Zach Holder joined the Region 8 Storm Team in June 2018 after spending 2 years at KAIT's sister station in Wichita Falls, TX. But he's not a stranger to Region 8, he was born in Jonesboro. He grew up in the Paragould School District and graduated from Paragould High School before going to Mississippi State where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology. He even interned with the Region 8 Storm Team during the summer of 2015.
While in Texas, Zach grew his love for meteorology and nature even further on the Plains. He spent a lot of time chasing storms and hiking across Texas and the surrounding states. He even broadcast a few funnel clouds live for his station while chasing. Zach also covered a lot of severe weather in the studio and uses a blend of social media and television to get the weather story out. After a few years away, he knew it was time to come home and serve where he grew up.
In his free time, Zach loves sports, hiking, eating really good food, storm chasing, and concerts. He’s an Arkansas Razorback fan along with Mississippi State, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Dallas Mavericks. He’s currently working on visiting every MLB stadium and hiking every state highpoint. You’ll probably find him driving through Region 8 on another adventure so if you see him, don’t be afraid to say hi! You can follow along on his adventures and get weather updates on Instagram at zholder17, Twitter @ZachHolderWx, and Facebook at Zach Holder, Region 8 Stormteam.
