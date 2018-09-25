Zach Holder

While in Texas, Zach grew his love for meteorology and nature even further on the Plains. He spent a lot of time chasing storms and hiking across Texas and the surrounding states. He even broadcast a few funnel clouds live for his station while chasing. Zach also covered a lot of severe weather in the studio and uses a blend of social media and television to get the weather story out. After a few years away, he knew it was time to come home and serve where he grew up.