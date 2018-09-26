Arkansas is top 10 nationally in rushing defense

App users can watch story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/26/bright-spot-arkansas-top-nationally-rushing-defense/
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas is off to their worst start since 2015. There is a bright spot though for the 1 and 3 Razorbacks. They’re top 10 nationally in rushing defense.
The Hogs allow an average of 88 yards per game, good for 7th in the NCAA. Defensive coordinator John Chavis hopes that’ll be a spark in the Southwest Classic.
“The execution overall was better than it’s been, but is it where it needs to be? Absolutely not.,” Chavis said. "There were some tackles that should have been made, we started again working on technique and fundamentals, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re going to continue to push the envelope until we get to where we need to be. The exciting thing about that is our players are responding."
Arkansas faces Texas A&M at Cowboys Stadium. Kickoff is at 11:00am CT, the game will be televised on ESPN.
