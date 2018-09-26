BREAKING: Paragould police investigate apparent murder/suicide

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post, officers with PPD, the criminal division, and the street crimes unit responded to a report of a deceased man just after 6 p.m. in the area of Darling Street.
Information gathered at the scene lead officer to the area of Highway 49 and Highway 49B where they found a woman that was also dead.
The case is being treated as a murder/suicide at this time.
No other details are being released at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
