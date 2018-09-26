BREAKING: Paragould police investigate apparent murder/suicide

(Heyen, Curtis)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 25, 2018 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:20 PM

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post, officers with PPD, the criminal division, and the street crimes unit responded to a report of a deceased man just after 6 p.m. in the area of Darling Street.

Information gathered at the scene lead officer to the area of Highway 49 and Highway 49B where they found a woman that was also dead.

The case is being treated as a murder/suicide at this time.

No other details are being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

