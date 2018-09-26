Mom said bullying caused 6-year-old boy 2 concussions at school

NELSONVILLE, OH (WSYX/CNN) – A mother is so frustrated by bullying at her disabled son’s school, she’s pulling him out.
She says he has suffered a broken bone and two concussions, and he's only six years old.
Jennifer Britton rushed little Noah to the ER twice in the past week. The 6-year-old got a severe concussion at school, the second within a year.
Britton said Noah has had at least eight incidents at school since September 2017. In one of them, Noah ended up with a broken elbow.
"The worst part is my child is getting hurt at a place that he should be safe at," Britton said.
The boy, who has a rare lung disorder and is on the autism spectrum, weighs just 30 pounds.
Sister Chloe is a fierce advocate for Noah. Her recent Facebook post about Noah is drawing interest from others who have experienced bullying.
“Wouldn’t you have thought the teachers would be watching him more and actually giving him more supervision than what they do give him, for him being his age and his disability?” she asked.
The family said an investigation has been launched by the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The school district said it's adding an aide to help watch the kids when they play outside.
Superintendent Nick McClelland insists his investigation shows Noah is not being bullied and students are safe.
Britton said she’ll be home schooling Noah, at least for now, to make sure he’s not in any more danger.
"What about next time, like when he falls or someone knocks him into something and he ends up having a brain bleed or something?" Britton said.
The school has an anti-bullying policy, but Chloe, a teenager, said she sees no evidence it's working.
“Honestly, the school can break the cycle many ways but they don’t,” Chloe said. “They don’t do what they need to do.”
The parents said they’ve sent emails, made phone calls, talked to teachers, with no results.
“I know Noah can’t go back right now because it’s truly not safe for him and stuff, but there’s other Noahs in that school. And they need a voice, and they need to be safe there, too,” Britton said.
