Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and fiancee to pay $5.5M to federal government

According to documents from the State Attorney’s office, as Seeger’s business began operating she typically received 50 percent commissions on the implants Fonn used. This means Fonn’s treatment choices directly impacted her distributorship income. According to documents, the evidence stated that Fonn used expensive implants or multiple implants during surgeries and her commission income increased. After Seeger received commission the evidence established that Seeger spend some of that income to benefit Fonn through home improvements, a Sea Lion yacht and other purchases and expenditures.