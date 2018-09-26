City officials ask residents to be proactive with vehicle break-ins

BONO, AR (KAIT) - The Bono mayor urges the community to be on high alert of thieves after hearing of vehicle break-ins happening in Northeast Arkansas.
The latest car break-in happened at a Newport daycare.
A thief, possibly linked to other car break-ins in the area, snatched a woman’s purse from her car while she walked into the learning center, officials said.
Shaw encourages residents, especially women, to be highly alert of their surroundings.
He said officers are heavily patrolling areas of town, and they are on stand-by for anyone who calls with a sense of fear of their surroundings.
Though Shaw said his town hasn’t been targeted by thieves recently, he’s wanting to be proactive and hopes these steps will keep his community safe.
“I just want to know that we protect every citizen and women and children particularly and protect everybody from any kind of danger or crime,” said Shaw.
Bono police stress that you do not need to leave any valuable items in your car, and always lock your doors.
If you need police assistance while walking to or from your vehicle, Shaw said you can contact the police department at 870-932-0100.
