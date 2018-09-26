Elton John bringing farewell tour to Memphis

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will make a stop in Memphis.
The FedExForum announced Wednesday that the superstar performer has added 25 more shows to the sold-out concert schedule, including a stop at FexExForum on Oct. 30, 2019.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the FedExForum box office.
An exclusive FedExForum pre-sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, to all Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket holders, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert email communications, or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites.
For more information, visit fedexforum.com.
