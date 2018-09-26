Ex-Arkansas state senator due to report for prison sentence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Former Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods is due to report to federal prison to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for his role in a bribery scheme.
Federal court documents show Woods is to report to federal bureau of prisons authorities by 1 p.m. Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks rejected his motion to remain free pending an appeal of his conviction.
Woods, a Republican, was convicted in May of 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering for a scheme in which prosecutors said he and former state Rep. Micah Neal directed approximately $600,000 in state funds to two nonprofits in exchange for kickbacks, which were funneled through a consulting company.
Neal pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to three years' probation.
