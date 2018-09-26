App users can watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/26/ffn-extra-point-pocahontas/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We can’t get every highlight by every school in Region 8 every Friday, but you can send in highlights. It’s the FFN Extra Point.
Pocahontas had one highlight that happened after I left, and it’s our FFN Extra Point. A pick six was part of the Redskin victory. Zavior Taylor takes the interception back 102 yards for a touchdown. It smashed the previous Skin record for a pick six by 36 yards.
Thanks to Kelley Taylor for sending this in.
