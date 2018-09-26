Food Bank of NEA receives grant

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Thousands of empty bellies in Region 8 will now be full thanks to the generosity of one organization.
The Walmart Foundation State Giving Program donated $50,000 to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday.
These funds will help those in need to have access to fresh produce like cabbage, apples, potatoes and onions.
Vicki Pillow, Director of Development for the food bank, said this will help thousands.
“This grant will provide 320,000 pounds of produce,” Pillow said. “It will go to 16,000 individuals at risk of hunger. That’s huge!”
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides 113,000 meals a week to individuals at risk of hunger in twelve counties in Region 8.
The Walmart Foundation focuses on opportunities that align with helping sustain communities and providing opportunities.
The Director of Walmart Public Affairs, Michael Lindsey, said he hoped this donation would help build stronger communities and provide to those in need.
Tammy Streda, an employee with Wal-Mart, said it’s an honor to get to give back to her community.
“Some families only eat because they have that fresh food at night,” Streda said. “So it’s really important for some families that that’s all they eat.”
Funds provided by the foundation will be used to assist with hunger relief and provide people at risk of hunger, with access to foods with increased nutritional value.
Since 1983 the Food Bank has distributed more than 30 million pounds of food throughout Northeast Arkansas.
The Food Bank’s Core Food Distribution Program accepts donated bulk food, that would otherwise be destroyed, from local and national manufacturers, retailers and growers.

