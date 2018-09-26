Lake City man charged in connection to Paragould rape

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Lake City man is behind bars charged with raping a woman in Paragould.
According to Paragould Police, 28-year-old Kirk Desmedt was arrested and charged in connection with a rape that occurred on Friday, September 21.
Police say they were called to a house on North 10th Avenue in Paragould when a woman told officers that she had been raped earlier in the evening.
In an interview with investigators, the victim told police what happened, which they say constituted the rape charge, and also provided investigators with “incriminating text messages,” sent from Desmedt regarding the suspected rape.
