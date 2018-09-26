Minimum wage campaign continues ahead of November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A group hoping to increase the minimum wage by $2.50 an hour by 2021 kicked off an awareness campaign Tuesday.
As Little Rock station KATV reports, Arkansans For Fair Wage are fighting for Issue 5 to be put on the November ballot.
The petition has been approved, but Issue 5 is still in limbo as organizers wait for the Arkansas Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit.
Capi Peck is a restaurant owner in Little Rock who supports Issue 5.
Peck already pays her employees above the minimum wage, and says it has paid off for her business.
“It’s been a successful for me to pay my staff more than minimum wage because I feel like that that makes them more loyal and more productive, happier and healthier if they don’t have to work two or three jobs to put food on the table.” said Peck.
While Arkansans For a Fair Wage’s petition was approved to make the ballot, the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce sued.
A judge has ruled in favor of Issue 5
In the coming weeks, both sides will have their chance to sway the Supreme Court into either keeping Issue 5 or tossing it from the ballot.
