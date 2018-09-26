Modern couples embracing cash wedding registries

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It's not taboo anymore to ask for cash as a wedding gift.
More couples are asking for money or intangible wedding gifts, in part due to the trend of millennials marrying later in life and prioritizing experiences over possessions.
Cash registries are up 50% since 2016, according to Lauren Kay of the wedding planning website, The Knot.
“We see our couples who register for cash earmark the money for all sorts of things, anything from a honeymoon to a down payment on a home, down-paying student debt, IVF treatments, we’ve even seen a puppy,” Kay said.
The average cash wedding registry raises about $1,400 in funds.
